COLUMBIA − The Show-Me State Games is back for its 39th year of two competition-filled weekends in Columbia.
Kids and adults of all ages will compete in more than 30 Olympic-style sports the weekends of July 21-23 and July 28-30 at various locations, including Cosmo Bethel Park, Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, Columbia College, Mizzou Rec, Columbia high schools, Cosmo Park and more.
"The great thing about the Games is that we have something for everybody," Dave Fox, executive director of SMSG, said. "We take pride in the fact that regardless of your abilities and your age, there may be something that we have that you can come and participate in on a statewide level."
Activities and festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 with the Opening Ceremony at Mizzou Arena. KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet will emcee the ceremony, and Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates is expected to make an appearance.
The Opening Ceremony will consist of the annual torch lightning of the cauldron, as well as the athlete parade. It is free and open to the public.
Residents in the area should expect traffic, as thousands usually travel to Columbia for the weekend.
Check back for updates to this story.