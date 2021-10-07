Showing the visible and invisible barriers of refugees

COLUMBIA − Sai Tai, a Burmese refugee, has been a mid-Missourian for 10 years.
"I’m born in Shan State," Tai explained, which is a state of Myanmar. Tai fled Shan State when Myanmar came under military rule. He came to Columbia in 2011.
“I don’t have family, I don’t know anybody, I don’t know anyone,” Tai said.
Barry Stoll, director of refugee care at City of Refuge, said their organization helps refugees after the initial assistance from the Refugee and Immigration Services from Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri.
"For the first three to six months or so, there's a lot of government support. They help them with their bills and everything, Stoll said. "In the meantime, they're trying to learn English, get a job, get transportation, get all the things they need to get started in their new life."
Stoll said most of the time, that's not enough time for refugees to get settled, especially while learning English. This is where City of Refuge comes in. He said they help with communicating with landlords, finding new jobs and filling out paperwork.
He said if refugees arrived without any additional resources and help, they likely couldn't survive within our society.
"If we got dropped off by a helicopter in the jungle, we would need a friend to come alongside and say 'here's how you are going to get shelter to stay, here's what you're going to eat,'" Stoll explained. "'Here's how to deal with this people group who are wondering why you're here and and not happy that you're here.'"
Tai said coming to a place with so many unknowns was daunting.
"Not easy for us, everything is difficult," Tai said.
Tai and Stoll agree that the largest issue for refugees is communication.
"The biggest hurdle is the language barrier," Stoll said. "Then from there, all the struggles that you and I deal with, they have, except they're still struggling to understand what it means."
Stoll said once someone has learned the language, there's a whole myriad of new challenges.
"Now that they know how to speak English, what does it mean when they get this piece of mail? What is a scam phone call?" Stoll said.
Stoll said the language barrier makes the job search an even bigger challenge.
"Getting a job is huge, finding a job where they'll hire you, even though you don't necessarily speak English very well," Stoll said.
Tai worked at Columbia Foods for 10 years.
“Two or three years, I work overtime every day,” Tai said.
In 2013, Tai was living at the Ash Street Apartment complex when a two-alarm fire broke out.
“I lost everything in the fire,” Tai said.
Tai was learning English online at the time because he would work a 12-hour night shift, which made it hard to stay awake during normal morning classes.
“I learned online for GED just one year and then my apartment caught fire so I lost my computer," Tai said. "So I can't learn online too."
In addition to working overtime, Tai said he drove for Uber and Lyft to make extra money.
“I started because I have to open a restaurant here," Tai said.
In 2019, six years after the fire, Tai opened Tiger Chef, a Thai-Burmese restaurant, to share his wife's cooking with mid-Missouri.
"My wife, she wanted to cook," Tai said. "She likes to cook.”
Even though he lost so much in the fire, Tai remains positive about rebuilding his life.
“It's okay, I can make again,” Tai said.
Stoll said he is grateful for the refugees in the mid-Missouri area and is excited for new refugees to arrive.
"We're very fortunate to have these refugees in our community," Stoll said. "They they make our community better and more diverse and more colorful."