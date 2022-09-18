COLUMBIA - Shryock's Callaway Farms opened for the fall season this weekend featuring a corn maze in a Pacman design. It takes up to four months for the farm to design the 16 acres of corn field every year.
“We plant the corn in early July, and then we use global positioning to lay out the design when the corn is real small, and on the 10th in July, we’ll mow the design,” said co-owner Mike Shryock.
The farm is open three days a week, Friday through Sunday. It's been up and running now for 21 years. Visitors come from all over to take part in the fall tradition.
"We're enjoying the last week of summer before we get back to the busyness of the schedule and we kept hearing about the fun barns. We had to come check it out," Rob McKenzie said who was visiting the farm from out of state.
The corn field is 16 acres, which is about 13 football fields. The family also grows corn and soy beans on farmland near the maze, with the addition of 2 acres dedicated to producing pumpkins.
Shryock exports its products like grain and soy to Saint Louis, Kansas City, and different parts of the country.
Mike Shryock and his brother, Dustin Shryock, are part of the fourth and fifth generation of the family to work on the land.
The family-owned business averages around 3,000 to 4,000 customers a weekend during October, the busiest month, according to employees.
The farm will stay open through November 6. More information can be found on its website.