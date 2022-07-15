JEFFERSON CITY - Sidewalk and roadway work on Grant Street in Jefferson City will continue starting next week, the Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced Friday.
Lake Street at Grant Street will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday, July 18 to allow intersection repairs to be completed. Access to Lake Street will be available at all times during this scheduled intersection work.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 5.
Further updates and closures will be provided at a later date. Road closed and detour signs will be posted.
Motorists are being urged to find alternate routes.