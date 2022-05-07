Sidewalk closed for construction near MU's Naka Hall

COLUMBIA — A portion of the sidewalk and two metered parking spaces near MU's Naka Hall will be closed for construction beginning Monday, May 9.
At 7 a.m. on Monday, the sidewalk will be closed on the east side of South Fifth Street, between East Stewart Road and Elm Street, while a steam line is repaired. The project is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. on May 23, according to a news release.
Two metered parallel parking spaces will also be closed along the sidewalk. Signs will instruct pedestrians to walk on the other side of the street.