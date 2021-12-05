COLUMBIA - Sign installations in several locations downtown will affect parking and traffic starting Dec. 6.
Image360 will be installing signs at 1101 East Walnut Street at 8 a.m. Dec. 6. Both traffic lanes, the east sidewalk, and the metered parking spaces on Orr Street between East Walnut Street and the alley to the north will be closed at that time. The westbound traffic lane and the sidewalk on the north side of East Walnut Street between Hubbell Drive and Orr Street will be closed later in the afternoon. The project is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
Image360 will be installing signs at 525 Elm Street at 8 a.m. Dec. 7. The southbound traffic lane, the west sidewalk, and parking on South Sixth Street between Elm Street and Locust Street will be closed then. The westbound traffic lane and the sidewalk on the north side of Elm Street between South Sixth Street and South Fifth Street will also be closed. The project is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. as well.
Image360 will be installing signs at 1221 E. Walnut St. at 8 a.m. Dec. 8. The north sidewalk on East Walnut Street between College Avenue and Hubbell Drive will be closed, and the westbound traffic lane will be shifted into the eastbound turn lane on East Walnut Street between College Avenue and Hubbell Drive. The project is also expected to be completed by 5 p.m.