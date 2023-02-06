MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to two house fires over the weekend. No injuries were reported at either incident.
On Sunday, the department responded to a fire on East Jackson Street around 7:52 p.m. Responding personnel found fire in the upstairs part of the home. Two rooms and a hallway were in flames, according to a news release.
The fire was contained and extinguished in that area. The second story of the home sustained significant fire damage and the main story sustained water damage.
A child in the home was playing with fire and was unable to put it out, MPSD said. There were no injuries, but a family cat died.
Early Monday, the MPSD also responded to North Kentucky Street around 12:50 a.m. regarding a house fire.
Responding personnel found flames coming from the attached garage of the home.
The fire had already spread to a pick-up truck and camper trailer, which were parked in the driveway. It also reached a number of items in the yard and a nearby privacy fence.
The fire was contained and extinguished, with significant damage to the garage area and kitchen, and the rest of the home suffered smoke and heat damage.
MPSD said the cause of the fire appeared to be careless disposal of smoking material. There were no injuries from the incident.