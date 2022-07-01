COLUMBIA - There have been recent complaints from southwest Columbia residents about auto theft and burglary in neighborhoods like Georgetown, Forest Ridge and others near Chapel Hill Road.
Residents have complained about this problem on social media outlets like Facebook and the Nextdoor Neighbor app since the beginning of the year. The residents have identified the alleged suspects as teenagers in a group of three to four.
CPD said, "Suspects can vary in these kinds of crimes and as in any investigation it's important not to generalize."
Resident Devin Noonan became a victim on June 27 when he said a group of four teenagers stole his son's bike.
Homeowners suspect that the same group of teens is causing mischief throughout the community. These teens have not yet caused physical harm but are armed with weapons.
"They have a BB gun/airsoft gun and have been shooting it," Noon said.
The car break-ins and burglary first started during the night, but then residents said they started to see it happen during the daytime.
Because of home security systems like Ring, homeowners are being notified when commotion is near and have footage of the suspects.
Homeowner Misty Du Bose became a victim the same night as Noonan.
"My car was ransacked and vandalized last night," she said. "Looks like three teenagers. It looks like they set off a fire extinguisher, powder-type bomb, or something like that in my car. It does not appear anything was taken."
Down south of Scott Boulevard flashes a sign guiding residents on how to prevent vehicle break in.
Public Information Specialist Christian Tabak from CPD said, "We did put the warning signs up to help warn residents of potential break-ins, as we had observed an increase in reports of such incidents.
CPD advises for residents to always lock their doors even if they will be away for a brief period of time and to close all windows including sunroofs. Additionally, to hide valuables or firearms in your vehicle.
And if you see something, say something call 311 for non-emergency situations or call 911 for emergencies.