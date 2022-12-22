...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast
Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight CST tonight.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon today to Noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling
and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult,
if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise
extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the
latest road conditions can be obtained at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road
conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling
1-888-275-6636.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
&&
