MONTGOMERY COUNTY— The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department has canceled an endangered silver advisory for a Jonesburg man.

Silver advisory issued for missing Jonesburg man with dementia

John Olds

John Olds, 66, was located in Jonesburg and is safe, the sheriff's department said around 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory was issued after Olds was last seen Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. leaving on foot from his home in Jonesburg after having a verbal argument with his son, the sheriff's department said.

Olds is described to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was wearing a brown Carhartt coat and Carhartt bib overalls.

Olds is diagnosed with dementia, the department said.

