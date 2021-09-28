OSAGE BEACH - A Silver advisory for a missing Osage Beach woman was canceled on Tuesday morning.

Joyce Dean Leathers was found safe around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Osage Beach Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman early Tuesday morning.

According to the news release, Leathers, 84, left her house between 11:00 p.m. Monday and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and had not returned. 

Leathers is around 5-feet tall, with red hair and blue eyes. The release said she was last seen wearing a light blue top, capri jeans, and sandals or house slippers.

Police say she has small wounds on both calves and has been diagnosed with Dementia.

