HICKORY - The Hickory County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4:30 P.M. Monday.
According to the news release, Wilmer England, age 77, left his house in a green Polaris off-road vehicle to check on cattle and did not return.
England is 5'08", weighs 165 lbs, has grey hair and blue eyes.
According to the department, he was last seen wearing a hat, green shirt, blue jeans, and boots.
Police say he has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.
The department is asking anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person to call the Hickory County Sheriff's Office at 417-745-6415.