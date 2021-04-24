ASHLAND - The Boone County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 78 year-old man.
Richard E. Guffey was reported missing from 14903 South Cee West Drive in Ashland as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
Guffey is a white male, 5'11", 220 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol press release said Guffey was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.
Guffey's vehicle was reported missing from the residence and has not been heard from.
The vehicle is a gray 2000 Ford F150 with Missouri plate number 2KEP77.
Anyone that sees Guffey, his vehicle, or has information related to the disappearance should dial 911 to contact local law enforcement or call the Boone County Sheriff's Department at (573) 875-1111.