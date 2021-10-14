MISSOURI − Simmons Bank is warning its customers of a text messaging scam.
After receiving multiple reports, Simmons Bank issued the warning on its Facebook page Wednesday. The banking company has operations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
According to the bank, customers received a "suspicious text message" impersonating the bank and asking for information such as a debit card number, PIN and Social Security number.
Simmons Bank says to not click any link, do not call the phone number provided and do not provide any other personal information.
KOMU 8 spoke with a woman who received the text message. She shared a screenshot of the message.
In mid-Missouri Facebook groups, residents shared posts and said they received the texts, too, even though they are not Simmons Bank customers.
Simmons Bank says if you have already provided your personal information in response to this scam, contact Customer Care at 1-866-246-2400.