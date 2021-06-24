COLUMBIA — A man was killed after a vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Stadium Boulevard on Wednesday.
A car was traveling north on Highway 63 near Stadium Boulevard when it traveled off the left side of the road into the median around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the Volkswagen Jetta hit the guardrail and continued northbound in the median, before falling down on to Stadium Boulevard.
The car finally stopped against the median barrier in the eastbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard around 4:58 p.m.
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard.
I’m here on Stadium and 63 where a crash has blocked eastbound Stadium at the 63 bridge. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QAAGdhhVF2— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) June 23, 2021
The driver, who has been identified by police as Wesley Griffith, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Griffith, 39, is from Columbia, and next of kin has been notified. Griffith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Officials are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and more information may become available.
CPD is asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.