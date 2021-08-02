ASHLAND − On July 30, Moises Hernandez-Sanchez was stabbed and later died at University Hospital.
The man who police say killed Hernandez-Sanchez, Robin Morales-Sanchez, is still evading authorities.
Hernandez-Sanchez’s sister-in-law, Megan Luis, wants justice for Hernandez-Sanchez's death.
“There are just no emotions for what happened to my family,” Luis said. “I hope this heinous act never takes place in a community like Ashland ever again.”
Hernandez-Sanchez worked at Jose Jalapeño’s in Ashland where Luis and his brother, Jose Luis, co-owned the business.
Jose Jalapeños posted on Facebook Monday morning, saying their Ashland location would be closed for the remainder of the week. Their two requests: to pray and to share the post to find Morales-Sanchez.
Police say Hernandez-Sanchez was stabbed on the 100 block of East Liberty Lane in Ashland by Morales-Sanchez, who also attacked another victim in an adjacent apartment. The other victim is now in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Morales-Sanchez, 19, then fled the scene on foot, and authorities are still searching for the man. An arrest warrant has been issued, and he has been charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and citizens should not attempt to contact him.
Anyone with information regarding Morales-Sanchez’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department via Boone County Joint Communications or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 573-875-8477.