MILLER COUNTY − Six people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after Miller County Sheriff's Deputies and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detectives executed a narcotics search warrant in Iberia.
Law enforcement officials located methamphetamine, heroin and several wanted fugitives during the search in the 100 block of Gardner Street.
The six subjects were arrested on warrants, and some had additional charges:
- Brooklyn Heislen is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $25,000.
- Chandra Ash is charged with possession of controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $50,000.
- Charles Christoff is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $25,000.
- Marsha Wyrick is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $25,000.
- Nicolas Adkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $25,000.
- Logan Stone was arrested on warrants.