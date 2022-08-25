COLUMBIA - Attorneys of former MU fraternity members charged in the felony hazing of Danny Santulli attended a court hearing Thursday afternoon.
The men face charges of felony hazing. This comes after an MU fraternity hazing case last fall that left freshman Danny Santulli unable to communicate, see or walk.
The judge assigned preliminary hearings to each of the men. Eleven former members have been charged in connection to the case.
Samuel Lane's attorney Bill Tackett appeared in court. Lane's preliminary date is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to online records.
Preliminary hearings for Harrison Reichman, who pleaded not guilty to felony hazing on Tuesday, Samuel Ghandi, Samuel Morrison, Blake Morsovillo and John O'Neill will take place over the next three months.
Thomas Shultz, who is also charged with felony hazing, appeared in court Monday. He pleaded not guilty in July. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.