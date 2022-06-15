FULTON - The sixth annual iCan Bike day camp takes a unique approach to teach children with disabilities how to ride a bicycle on their own.
The iCan Bike camp is put on by the nonprofit organization iCan Shine at 54 Country in Fulton. The organization travels all across the country putting on these week-long adaptive bicycle camps.
"It is the perfect environment for someone who has challenges to learn something new," Nancy Hanson, the iCan Bike camp host, said. "We have so much joy and excitement, the kids gain a lot of confidence, it is a really great week."
The camp uses bikes donated byiCan Shine that have a specialweight attached to the back rather than a wheel. The riders learn with a heavy weight and progress to lighter weights until eventually riding with two wheels. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6W7xBvuEvK— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) June 15, 2022
This year the volunteers for the camp are teaching 30 new riders how to keep those feet pedaling. The kids bike for 75 minutes per day for 5 days during the camp. The unique training method used by iCan Bike for these children is that the bicycles are missing a back wheel.
"Instead of a back wheel, it's like a kitchen rolling pin almost," bicycle technician Clayton Whalen said. "The rollers slim down at the ends which allows the volunteers to control how wobbly the bikes are."
The weighted rolling pin on the back helps the children gain their balance as they ride with the assistance of the volunteers. The riders progress from a heavy-weighted roller in the back to lighter weights and eventually move on to two wheels.
This method works opposite of how training wheels work, where the rider can lean side to side and not fall. This weighted roller with slimmed edges helps the children learn to adapt to the change in balance with movements like turning.
The camp also uses a unique layout for each day of the week to give the kids something to look forward to. This includes days like "Tandem Tuesday" where the kids get to ride a tandem bicycle with a volunteer and feel the speed of two wheels and pedaling. Wednesday's treat was launch day which means some of the kids were starting to move on from the weighted rollers to two wheels outside.
Hanson said teaching these kids how to independently ride a bike is almost more rewarding for the volunteers than the riders.
"Think of how much joy you get from watching a person ride a bike," Hanson said. "We get to experience that 30 times in a week! So by Friday we are just full of emotions."
Hanson took her own daughter to an iCan Bike camp in St. Louis six years ago because she wanted to learn but couldn't find the resources in Columbia. Now after 6 years at the Fulton location, Hanson is giving the gift of watching her kid ride a bike to other families.
"It was so nice getting to just watch her learn how to ride a bike. Families have lots of tough stuff and hard moments, and this is pure joy," she said.
Hanson had an immediate answer when asked what her favorite part of the whole camp is.
"The smiles," she said. "It's so nice for parents to come here and know that their kids are being taken care of and their kids feel included. It is such a great experience."
The camp goes through Friday June, 18.