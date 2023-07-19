JEFFERSON CITY - If you go to the JC Parks webpage, under park improvements in the completed projects you'll see Washington Park Skate Park.
Shane Stander, Owner of CoMo skate supply, disagrees with that.
"There was a lot of unnecessary work done to existing ramps and it could cause a danger to the skaters," Shane Stander, owner of CoMo Skate Supply, said.
Jefferson City spent over $100,000 dollars repairing concrete structures and several new obstacles, including a half pipe, quarter pipe, bank ramp, pyramid corner, and grindbox.
Renovations were completed back in May, but just two months later, cracking and rugged surface issues began to appear.
"Most skateparks are surfaced where they have a smooth finish, they're not cracking or peeling, there's no inconsistencies normally when things are built correctly," Stander said.
Todd Spalding, the director of JC Parks, Recreation and Forestry hired American Ramp Company to come up for advice on reparations. American Ramp Company created a plan for what could be taken out and what could be repaired.
STAAT Tuckpointing and Waterproofing, based out in St. Louis, earned rights to the concrete work around the park.
"We hired them to do the repairs to the concrete pieces, our staff took out the pieces that could not be repaired and then we purchased the new equipment from American Ramp Company and they installed the new pieces."
Stander questioned whether or not STAAT was capable of properly renovating a skate park.
"They didn't know what actually needed to be repaired, they just kind of coated everything and did a bad job of doing it," Stander said.
Spalding noted that there were no plans for renovations for the skatepark.
"I don't have exact pieces we're going to do just yet, every year or two were going to look at making replacements for the older stuff as we go along," Spalding said.
A local skater anonymously told KOMU 8 that the parks department admitted work needed to be done but there has been no communication from the city since. He also mentioned that the city had already done a poor job of reaching out to skaters for feedback and input for the skatepark.