COLUMBIA − Skylark Bookshop is holding an auction on a signed, limited-special-edition copy of The Beatles musician Paul McCartney’s photography book, "1964: Eyes of the Storm."
This is not the first time Skylark has sold a limited edition McCartney book. Last year, the bookstore sold a special edition of McCartney’s "Lyrics," where there were only 175 special editions available worldwide.
With so much interest in "Lyrics," Skylark Bookshop owner Alex George conducted interviews with each book-buying candidate.
“Last time, we treated the book a little bit like people treat puppies, in that we interviewed people to make sure it was going to go to a good home,” George said. “What we didn’t want was for somebody to buy the book from us, then turn around and sell it immediately afterward. We made sure that the person who bought it was good. It was a husband buying it as a gift for his wife.”
With this auction of this limited edition "1964: Eyes of the Storm," George realized that this sale could be a way to give back.
“We realized that there was such an incredible demand for this book because there are so few of them,” George said. “We thought, this was a really good opportunity to raise some money for a cause that we love. So we decided to do an auction [with the beneficiaries being] the library at The Center Project.”
The Center Project, a local nonprofit, keeps a library of books donated and purchased by the community. Its fiction and non-fiction books "span a wide array of subjects, including important classical and historical queer texts," according to its website.
“They are building up this incredible library as an amazing resource for the LGBTQ+ community,” George said. "We just thought this would be a wonderful opportunity, depending on how much the book goes for, to complete that library. And so we’ll be buying books with the auction proceeds to give to the library.”
George says there is an "incredible amount of interest" in the book and that many people have contacted his shop to inquire about the book. Only 175 copies of the book were printed, with each one individually numbered and signed by Paul McCartney, Skylark Bookshop said in an Instagram post.
“What I think is going to happen is, because there’s a very clear deadline, people are waiting until the end of the deadline, then the bids will start coming in quite quickly. And that’s one of the reasons we are asking people to send the emails, so we can tell very clearly what the last one was.
The bidding for the signed limited-special-edition copy of "1964: Eyes of the Storm" will close at 9 p.m. July 24. Skylark Bookshop will only take bids by email to mail@skylarkbookshop.com. The current high bid is $4,000, according to its website.
“It’s a big deal, so we are just excited to see what happens,” George said. “It’s great to have an opportunity to support a cause and a charity that we feel really strongly about and would love to support.”
George says if this book auction goes well, he is “absolutely” open to doing another book auction in the future.