Slavic community in Sedalia comes together amidst Russia, Ukraine conflict

SEDALIA - It's been less than a year since Pure Life Cuisine started serving both Russian and Ukrainian food in Sedalia. It's one of many businesses in the area seeing the local impacts of the tensions overseas.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden described events now underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion." He laid out plans to impose sanctions on Russia that would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."
Karina Kukharets has worked at Pure Life since day one. Much of her family still lives in Ukraine, and she said some of them are already impacted by the conflict with Russia.
"I feel like for Americans, unless you see it, you don't really understand," Kukharets said. "They're getting prepared for war."
Though Kukharets is Ukrainian and the restaurant owner is Russian, their differences are bringing people to the restaurant. She said the unique recipes bring in customers from all over the state, including Kansas City and Springfield.
"I'm Ukranian, but he's Russian, so everyone makes their food a little differently," Kukharets said. "We always have our different recipes, so they're always wanting to try."
Kukharets said she's also seeing the conflict bring people together across the community.
"It is a scary thing," Kukharets said. "I don't think it's affecting us, like our community, like Russians against Ukranians. It's not affecting us. I think we're becoming one."
Teremok European Market sells a range of foods from across Eastern Europe. It's become a gathering place for the local Slavic community to organize supplies to send to their families overseas.
"They're united," Teremok manager Anna Melnik said. "People even come here and get items and say they're getting stuff to get together and send it out to their loved ones over there."
Melnik also has personal connections to the region. Her grandmother lives in Russia, but she says she has yet to see the effects of the conflict.