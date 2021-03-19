Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River in Missouri... ...at Jefferson City ...at Chamois ...at Hermann ...at Washington ...at St. Charles River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, The levee protecting McBaine is breached near this height. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 24.9 Fri 9 am 20.7 16.5 13.5 11.1 MSG &&