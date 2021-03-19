COLUMBIA - This week, March 14 through 20, is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep specialists say COVID-19 may be negatively affecting sleep.
Kevin Martin, the lab director at Advanced Sleep Labs in Columbia, says COVID-19 can cause many stressors that affect sleep.
“One is insomnia, you know, that we deal with consistently,” Martin said. “Individuals complaining about insomnia, or their concerns of insomnia, as far as specific stressors that may stem from something quite severe. So such as COVID.”
A recent poll from the American Psychological Association says 67% of American adults said they were sleeping either more or less than they have wanted since the pandemic.
Martin also says he has seen many cases where patients have been very exhausted.
“But this lasting fatigue obviously varies in its intensity with individuals as well from person to person And some will actually state that it has disrupted their ability to carry out things like pre positive COVID, as opposed to post,” Martin said. “I mean, they're just not able to do quite as much as they used to do.”
A good night’s sleep varies from person to person, but health experts say adults need 7 to 9 hours, teens need 8 to 10 hours and kids need 9 to 11 hours.
Martin says the stressors of a lockdown and making ends meet can hurt your sleep.
“We've probably seen a report of, again, verbal of insomnia, again, our stressors, lockdown, lack of socializing, on top of, well, just the daily stressors of making ends meet financial aspects, some folks haven't been working, or maybe working too much," Martin said.
For more information on healthy sleeping habits, visit the National Sleep Foundation's website.