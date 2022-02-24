Slick roads make for a busy day for Columbia tow truck and plow drivers

COLUMBIA − Ice and sleet-covered roads made for dangerous conditions across id-Missouri Thursday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted a video of a truck sliding sideways down US Highway 54 in Audrain County.
What happens when the roadway is ice covered and you’re going way too fast????This was on US 54 in Audrain County.Please slow down and buckle up.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/XquDw5ys1X— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 24, 2022
While a lot of schools and businesses took a snow day, some businesses didn’t get a break.
Tiger Towing in Columbia said it responded to more than 32 calls for service before 2 p.m.
"We've had quite a few service calls like jumpstart stuff due to cold weather and then other other slide offs and people sliding in the curbs and things like that," tow truck driver Matthew Fox said. "It's just from people not giving themselves enough time to stop and not being careful."
Fox responded to a call for service off Route O in Huntsdale. The driver said he did a 360-degree turn before sliding off the road and that he didn't realize the road was all ice.
Fox said the snow storm last week was much busier for him.
"This one's pretty mild," Fox said. "The main thing is it's still just as slick. We don't have a lot of snow but the roads are just as treacherous if you're not careful."
Columbia Public Works also has a busy day of clearing and treating roads. A crew of 25 plow drivers started work at 7 a.m. While it's not a full crew of 31, spokesperson John Ogan said it's expected for a storm of this size.
However, he still encourages driving with caution.
"We really advise people to treat any unknown surface like it might be slick," Ogan said. "Just because something looks clear doesn't mean that it necessarily is."
This is the third winter weather event Columbia Public Works has dealt with in the past month. Ogan said it's helpful that this one was contained within one day.
"Another difference for this snowstorm is there was more ambiguity in terms of when it would start and what type of precipitation that we would be seeing," Ogan said. "We're always prepared to reassess conditions, and we keep our response very fluid."
If you do have to drive, Ogan encourages driving slowly and leaving plenty of extra room for plow drivers.