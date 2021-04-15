COLUMBIA - According to recent national data, there is real evidence that small businesses are making a comeback, even if they did not see any of the latest stimulus money.
"There are some stipulations in order to receive that aid and because of community support, and people wanting their comfort food, we weren't able to take advantage of that aid this time," Peggy Jean's Pies Chief Operations Officer Jason Miller said.
Local favorite Peggy Jean's Pies was one business in the hospitality industry that didn't get a check, but the owners said they were okay with it.
"That's great for us," Miller said. "We have built this great crowd of people that love our pies and we are so lucky to have them. Some other places around here unfortunately weren't as lucky."
The U.S Census Bureau updates the Small Business Pulse Rate weekly and recently reported an increase in economic recovery starting during the final weeks of March.
According to the report, 13.2% of U.S. small businesses experienced an increase in operating revenues and sales from March 22 through March 28, a 1.3% increase from the week before. As of April 11, it was 18.7%.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said local businesses in Columbia are on track with this data.
"We're starting to see our unemployment numbers drop, it's around 3% here," he said. "Its getting close to what we were pre-pandemic, which is promising."
McCormick said some local businesses in the hospitality sector, like restaurants, bars and hotels, needed the second economic stimulus payment in order to see a future.
"I know a number of businesses that really helped to bridge that gap to be able to stay open," he said. "It gave them enough help to where they can stay in business and keep people employed."
As for the projections of small businesses' success as the industry begins to recover, Miller said Peggy Jean's plans to use their success from the past year to focus on new projects.
"We're continuing to look for the next step, and looking to continue to grow," Miller said. "We do have some news coming out next week after our 7 year anniversary, which is exciting."
McCormick said the industry would be in much more financial trouble if it weren't for the community's appreciation of local businesses.
"Part of the vibe that makes Columbia what it is is the people wanting to support one another," he said. "And as events start to come back, I think we're going to see our community come together even more."