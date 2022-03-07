COLUMBIA- The 2022 True/False Film Fest welcomed 21,300 film-watchers over the long weekend, which is more than double the number of last year's attendance total, 9,500.
The 2022 total attendance number includes those who were counted more than once if they attended more than one film.
The fest was back in downtown Columbia after last year's event was held at Stephens Lake Park to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures. Local businesses saw an economic surge over the four days of the fest and had some of their best days of 2022 so far.
David Elman, owner and roaster of Fretboard Coffee, sayid he hasn't crunched the numbers quite yet but knows it was a good weekend.
"This year being back, it felt more normal than 2020... I haven't run the numbers yet either, just based on what it felt like, people coming in, and how much milk we went through," Elman said.
Fretboard Coffee, tucked behind Artlandish Gallery and Rock Bottom Comics along Walnut Street, has been open since 2013 and has served attendees of the fest since 2014.
"If you are going to a long day of many many films, and it's a certain level of intensity there, you need to be able to kind of either take a break and have a cup of coffee and relax, or to caffeinate and gear up for your marathon watching," Elman said.
The @truefalse film festival has come to a close, and local business owners are now adding up the numbers from the profitable weekend. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zqjkIkrEfo— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 7, 2022
Elman said the fest helps business during slower months.
"If everybody across the city who owns a small business got a, even if it's a 10% to 20% bump... that's definitely a help, and if you aggregate that across all the businesses, I would say it is probably in the millions of dollars brought into Columbia," Elman said.
Joe Chevalier, owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop, echoed similar messages.
"This is always a huge boost for us, especially coming out of January and February which are our two slowest months," Chevalier said. "It's great to have spring start off with the big business from True/False."
Chevalier thinks his shop in particular saw a benefit because of the festival-goers interests.
"Especially the festival-goers, people who watch documentaries also tend to be people who like to read," Chevalier said.
He compared the fest to other busy weekends in Columbia.
"In comparison to say a football weekend where we get a lot of people downtown... it's not really a boost for us," Chevalier said. "Our sales go down on a football day but they go way, way up on True/False."
Yellow Dog Bookshop in Downtown Columbia saw an uptick in sales with @truefalse over the weekend. The owner says many film-goers are also avid readers. 🎥📚@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pLvLJFThCn— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 7, 2022
With the fest drawing in visitors and filmmakers from all over the world, Chevalier said he enjoys the customers who make the effort to put his shop on their list of places they stop.
"We have people come in and say, 'I always stop in your shop when I am back in town for this' and I am sure they have other favorites they go to as well," Chevalier said.
In comparison to previous years, the festival drew just under half of 2020's numbers.
The 21,300 is butts-in-seats figure for @truefalse ticket sales. Attached: 2004-20 numbers. '20 fest affected by initial COVID fears, last year's — in midst of the pandemic — drew 9,500 (7,450 in person, 2,050 online), & more restrictions this year. Nice climb back, considering. https://t.co/oHaon9wmxT pic.twitter.com/seetsrln7C— Pete Bland (@xblandx) March 7, 2022
Elman believes that while this year felt more normal than ever, next year has a lot of potential.
"I expect that probably 2023 will be as good as 2019 or better. People are eager for the festival and they really love to support it whether they be local or from far away," Elman said.