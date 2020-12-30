Small businesses looking forward to new aid

FULTON - Gary Vaught is looking forward to the new year more than most.
The owner of Beks in Fulton is hoping for a new round of aid from the federal government to help make up for the revenue lost when his business was forced to close for three weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test.
During that time, Vaught continued to pay his employees.
"We paid everybody during that time, and that was without the PPP loans," Vaught said.
The increased expenses and loss of revenue 2020 brought put Vaught in the position of needing some help.
"I've seen what the money has done for my staff thus far and I know this is going to help them get through," Vaught said.
Vaught is in the same boat as a lot of other business owners in Callaway County and beyond who are dependent on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help keep their business healthy through the new year.
Tamara Tateosian, Executive Director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, said the loans can take some preparation, but after you get your paperwork together, it's a simple process.
"It was kind of a lifeline, if you will, for our small businesses in our community to be able to apply for those loans and the PPP," Tateosian said.
It's help that Vaught took advantage of it during the first round of PPP loans and plans to take advantage of it again.
The $900 billion spending bill President Trump signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, contained a subsection on Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues.
It expands what loans could be used for to be still considered forgivable.
New uses that are considered forgivable are paying for new software, expenses for repairing property damage, payment for goods that are essential to the business' operation, and any adjustments made to the business to comply with state health standards.
"There's been a lot of innovation that's come out of this, and trying to restructure how they do business," Tateosian said. "I'm extremely proud of those businesses because they've embraced this."
Some things haven't changed compared to the original PPP loans requirements. A portion of the money a business receives is still required to be used on employee payroll costs. A borrower also still must seek forgiveness on the loan by filling out paperwork.
"I think we have the right people around us, and the central bank... they made it simple for us," Vaught said.
This newest round of PPP frees up $284 billion for small businesses, as opposed to the first round's $350 billion. However, portions of the money are set aside for specific purposes.
For example, $35 billion is set aside for small businesses who have never received PPP funding.
Some small business owners struggled to gain access to loans in the first round. Vaught said he found the process fairly easy.
"The PPP loan came quick," Vaught said.
Tateosian said the aid will help businesses ring in the new year on a good note.
"With the second round we're hopeful that those businesses will be able to tap into those PPP funds to help them over this next hump as well," Tateosian said.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Women's Business Center and Small Business Development Center all offer resources to help businesses gain access to funds.