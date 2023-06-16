ROCHEPORT - Some business owners in Rocheport are worried about the impacts of the Rocheport bridge construction on Interstate 70 this weekend.
The westbound lanes of the new Rocheport bridge opened at 7 p.m. Friday, and both sides of the interstate will condense to one lane until 5 a.m. Monday. This is because the Route BB bridge over I-70, off of exit 115, will be demolished.
Caitlyn Campbell, the owner of Southern Provisions and Southern Gent Candle Company in Rocheport, says small business owners are worried about commuters and tourists who may not be able to find certain access to Rocheport's shops.
"We're definitely concerned about it," Campbell said. "People don't always look into the details of a situation. They just hear, 'Oh the overpass is closed, can't get there, end of story,' and may not come and see us, when in fact, they can easily."
Shoppers and visitors are still able to get into town by certain highways.
"So if they're coming from Columbia, they would come via I-70 as they usually would," Campbell said. "It's just on the way back home, they would have to take more of the country route, via Highway 40, and then they can jog over to [Route[ J and then I-70. So it's really maybe just a couple of miles out of their normal route."
Rocheport will host its annual Rocheport Stroll event on Saturday. Shoppers will be able receive samples from different mid-Missouri breweries and wineries during the stroll.
Campbell believes the demolition of the Route BB bridge this weekend won't impact the event. Instead, she encourages commuters and tourists to still come and to be aware of the detours.