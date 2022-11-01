CHARITON COUNTY — The Namrash Cemetery in Dalton is covered by scenes of wilderness.
A group of townspeople and others from neighboring areas came to clean it up on Saturday.
“Nature’s taken its course over the years, because it’s been here for a long time, since the 1800s,” said Landon Hughes, who has an ancestor buried in the historically Black and forgotten cemetery.
Death certificates from the Chariton County Historical Society reveal burials started in the late 1870s, with the last burial happening in the 1920s.
Namrash used to be home to a growing Black community just south of Dalton. Black farmers worked the fertile land of the surrounding river bottoms.
But over the 20th century, all that went away. All that’s left now is gravestones sunken into the ground by years of flooding.
“There’s still some left to find,” Sharon Wilkey, president of the Chariton County Historical Society, said. “But we know that there’s 59 burials here just based on death certificates.”
Previous reporting in collaboration with the Columbia Missourian revealed estimates that nearly half the town of Dalton, which eventually absorbed Namrash, was Black by the late 1960s. The population number was at its peak — 398 — in 1920.
Today, only nine people remain in the town.
As Hughes looked down on the sunken headstone of his great-uncle, he said he felt proud of all the others who came to help despite having no family themselves in the cemetery.
“It’s great just to see the love right now.”
The Chariton County Historical Society plans to organize more cleanups for the cemetery in the future. Follow its Facebook page for updates.