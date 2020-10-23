COLUMBIA - Smoke billowed out of the trunk of the Big Bur Oak Tree Friday morning after witnesses said they watched lightning hit the tree.
I’m at the Big Burr Oak Tree where witnesses say they watched lightning hit the tree during the storm. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JKQ5gGNSTS— Peyton Headlee (@PeytonHeadlee) October 23, 2020
A KOMU 8 News reporter at the scene spoke to witnesses who say it happened during the storm on Friday morning.
The Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Chuck Doss said a crew worked Friday morning to get all the hotspots put out in the middle of the tree.
The Battalion Chief also said around 10:30 a.m. that the crew would begin removing chunks to find hot spots.
The chief also said he does not see any sign that the tree is unstable.
This is an ongoing story. KOMU will continue to update as we learn more.