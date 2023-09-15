COLUMBIA − Broadway at Ninth Street closed Friday afternoon due to a two-alarm fire in the offices of True/False Film Fest, above Tellers.
Smoke and fire damage was reported in the offices, while Tellers experienced water damage, according to assistant fire chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
No injuries were reported. A few firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but were released and returned to the scene.
Crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:50 p.m. Friday. A heavy fire was reported on the second floor, at the rear of the building. Smoke could be seen coming out the windows along Ninth Street.
Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack and within a couple of minutes, it was under control.
"When I circled the block to confirm what was involved, there was fire out of the windows and up above the roof line. And within a couple of minutes, they had it knocked down," Heidenreich said.
Firefighters propped the top floor windows open with items from inside the loft to allow the smoke to exit.
"One thing to note, is the first chief, the battalion chief, arrived on scene and immediately recognized the size of the structure, the location and the fire involved, and struck the second alarm, which was a fantastic call," Heidenreich said.
Heidenreich said crews will remain on scene for a couple of hours. He expects the area to open up in a "several hours."
He also said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"The building itself will be closed for an undetermined amount of time," Heidenreich said.
Bluestem Missouri Crafts LLC, which is located nearby, posted to Facebook and said it would be closed Friday afternoon due to "bad air (and adrenaline headaches)."
Cherry Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets closed as well, according to Boone County Joint Communications. Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.