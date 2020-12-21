COLUMBIA – If you thought you’ve seen the last of snow days, think again. Columbia Public Schools still plan to delay or cancel classes if the weather calls for it.
Michelle Baumstark, CPS Community Relations Director, said online learning will be treated like in-person learning when it comes to snow days, and online learning will not replace snow days.
CPS parent Lisa Gianino was glad to hear that her kids, who are currently learning online, will still be able to experience snow days.
“As a kid that was the highlight, waking up in the morning and finding out you had a snow day, so for my kids, I love it. I don’t want them to miss out on the joy of the holiday,” Gianino said.
Her daughter Grace, who is in fourth grade, said she loves calling her friends over on a snow day, so they can play. Her son also looks forward to the day off of school.
“I am looking forward to build a snowman,” Gianino’s second grade son, M.D. said.
Gianino shared her favorite part of snow days: the traditions that come with a snow day.
“My kids found out the old traditions of sleeping with a spoon under your pillow or having your pajamas on inside out, and when there is snow in the forecast, they’re doing that,” Gianino said. “It’s really a fun family tradition.”
CPS isn’t the only school district keeping snow days on the school year calendar. Sturgeon School District’s Superintendent Geoff Neill also plans to call snow days when the weather is bad enough.
Neill said access to online learning isn’t a guarantee, especially during bad weather in rural areas.
“We have hot spots that meet some of our students’ needs, but where some of our students live, those hot spots aren’t going to be able to make it possible,” Neill said. “At this point, I think we would probably let them have their snow day and let them build snowmen.”
Hallsville, North Callaway and Fulton School Districts said the same thing as Neill and Baumstark. Snow days will be called when there is bad enough weather.
However, moving to online learning is still an option if students would miss several days in a row and the staff can prepare for it.