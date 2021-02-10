COLUMBIA- Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire off of northbound Highway 63 on Wednesday afternoon. 

Boone County Public Works Plow on fire

A Boone County Public Works snowplow was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to South Tom Bass Road.

Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection both responded with one truck each to contain the fire. 

Firefighters on the scene said that the fire was successfully put out and they did not know what caused the fire to start. 

