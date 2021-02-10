COLUMBIA- Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire off of northbound Highway 63 on Wednesday afternoon.
A Boone County Public Works snowplow was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to South Tom Bass Road.
Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection both responded with one truck each to contain the fire.
I’m on N Highway 63 in Columbia where fire crews are trying to extinguish a plow that caught on fire. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/K6ruRQpSa7— Makenzie Kenny (@KennyMakenzie) February 10, 2021
Firefighters on the scene said that the fire was successfully put out and they did not know what caused the fire to start.