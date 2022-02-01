Snow plowing companies prepare for incoming winter storm

COLUMBIA − Private plow businesses were busy Tuesday morning getting their equipment ready for the upcoming snow in mid-Missouri.
This week’s snow storm is the first big storm of the season, so it was all hands on deck for lawn care companies like Mow-It-All, co-owner Braden Tyrer said.
“For a storm like this, we’re preparing for our trucks to essentially go to battle with a lot of snow,” Tyrer said.
After owning the business for 8 years, Tyrer said preparing now is crucial because time is limited once the storm arrives.
“I could have a lot of time to get your lawn cut, and it wouldn’t be a crazy thing if there’s a delay,” Tyrer said. “Snow removal doesn’t work like that.”
Mow-It-All partners with Commercial Outdoor Specialists, a separate entity that helps commercial clients. Tyrer said their focus is properties like apartment complexes, medical facilities and shopping centers in Columbia. He said their job is to aid the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Simply put, the infrastructure personnel set up by the state and local resources is not enough to maintain the city,” Tyrer said. “That’s where we come in as a private hand to lend assistance.”
He said one of the most dangerous things during the storm is allowing the snow to pile up.
“As temperatures warm up after the snow stops accumulating, you’ve got these large piles on a property," Tyrer explained. “As the pile melts down to slush and water, that water runs down low grade over parking lot area, temperatures fall back down below freezing overnight, and if left untreated, those wet surfaces will turn icy again.”
He said this process can continue repeatedly. Although COS works for commercial businesses, Tyrer offered some tips for homeowners. He said it’s easier to shovel a few times than waiting until after the inclement weather ends.
“If you wait for that total accumulation to come down, you’ve got a foot or foot and a half of snow in your driveway, that could be a backbreaker,” Tyrer said. “Don’t be discouraged that more snow is covering your work, you’re saving yourself major effort in the end.”