COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri gears up for winter weather Tuesday night into Wednesday, both businesses and residents alike are taking advantage of Tuesday's open roads.
Braden Tyrer and his business partner Cameron Phillips have co-owned Mow-It-Alls Outdoor Services for the past 10 years. In addition to full-service lawn care and landscaping, they also specialize in snow removal.
Tyrer says the upcoming weather does present a few difficulties.
"When you see rain switching to snow overnight, obviously it could make things a little trepidatious," Tyrer said. "But we want to make sure we're being respectful, but it's difficult to go down and pre-treat and put salt down to try to fight ice when rain's going to come on top of it and wash it away. Difficult ecologically and economically."
That's why Tuesday's weather presented the perfect opportunity for Tyrer and Phillips to get a head start.
"Anytime we get the benefit of being out here without any snow before a snow event, we take advantage of it. Anything from filling the trucks up with fuel, doing final maintenance checks, our mechanics and techs will go through and make sure all the equipment's operating appropriately," Tyrer said.
Tyrer also said that as Columbia continues to grow and expand each year, the need for snow removal services in addition to those the city provides have become more necessary.
"Not all the snow removal that the city does is by a city plow truck," Tyrer said. "So for example, maybe we'll beat the city out to those accounts they sub us to, but I think we have four or five [accounts] now that we take care of for the city. So it's interesting how it all gets done."
Tyrer says he expects there to be all hands on deck, especially considering the lack of snow removal work his company has done these past few months.
"It hasn't been what we wanted to see," Tyrer said. "Usually, we pick up more snow than this in December. I think right now we've only done two or three salt applications, and we haven't even dropped a blade yet really, just because we need at least an inch and a half of snow really inch to to really be effective with a plow blade."
Another industry seeing an increase in customers this season: grocery stores.
"We are getting groceries because we didn't do it this weekend," said Steven Klumb, an Aldi shopper. "And we realized we need to get it before the storm comes."
Klumb and his twin brother, Adam, are juniors at MU. They live off campus, meaning they grocery shop fairly regularly. As an Illinois native, snow is nothing foreign for the Klumbs.
"I worked at Hy-Vee at home," Klumb said. "So it's usually really busy before snowstorms."
But Klumb and his brother did not realize what the weather would be like until recently.
"We just opened the fridge and we realized, 'Wow, we don't have anything, and we may need it for tomorrow,'" Klumb said.
As shoppers with lots of experience with winter weather, the Klumb brothers have multiple stops on their grocery run.
"We're going to stop at Aldi and then we'll go to Hy-Vee, and we occasionally go to Walmart if we need anything else," Klumb said.
The Klumbs are doing exactly what Tyrer advises: stocking up now so the roads are clear for the plow drivers later.
"Especially in the early morning hours and in the late night hours, let the plow drivers go out there and do our thing," Tyrer said. "It makes our lives easier."
Another word of advice from Tyrer, who also works as an insurance agent, is to think about liability when it comes to snow removal.
"You definitely don't want to be caught with nothing," Tyrer said. "As much as people think snow removal is a service for means of making your property more convenient to access or easier to access, it's really about insurance liability, and the potential for loss."
That's why he suggests taking as many precautions as possible.
"One great way to ensure that you never have a slip and fall liability is to bring in an insured professional contractor, snow removal maintenance provider, that can make sure that we're meeting the minimum criteria set forth by the state."