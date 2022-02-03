Snowy sidewalks makes it difficult for the disabled

COLUMBIA - As snow plows and crews make efforts to make Columbia drivable, there are certain areas like sidewalks that go untouched. Sidewalks may not be the first priority, but for the disabled and those wheelchair bound, that means going outside is almost impossible.
"I mean it gets very hard, especially with as much snow we that you know a lot of us in wheelchairs... cannot get out," Ann Blase, a resident of Paquin Tower, said.
Paquin Tower in downtown Columbia is a Columbia Housing Authority property home to 200 residents who are 55 years old or older. Many residents rely on walkers or wheelchairs to get around and go outside.
The snow has, in turn, prevented these residents from enjoying some fresh air but it's because of the sidewalks.
One resident said he'd like to see a better job of clearing sidewalks in the area.
"I really do yes, especially around areas like this where we got these chairs (Wheelchairs) and stuff," J.R. Allen said.
The sidewalks surrounding Paquin Tower saw little maintenance attention on Wednesday and Thursday when Columbia got the most snow it has seen since 2019.
Columbia Public Works says it is the building's responsibility to clear the adjacent sidewalks, according to ordnance section 24-12.
While many residents aren't trying to go far outside, some want to take a lap around the building or visit the outdoor seating area. But because of the snow buildup, it hasn't been realistic.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Columbia Housing Authority was out of the office due to the weather. This means Paquin Tower had no staff members on hand for its 200 residents on days where the weather was dangerous. Residents explained they had a phone number to call if there were any issues.