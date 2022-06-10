COLUMBIA − The Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby will shut down East Broadway Sunday for most of the day.
Columbia Public Works warned East Broadway between Eighth Street and Providence Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the derby.
The derby is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Broadway and Seventh Street. It will end at Broadway and Providence Road.
Public Works asks drivers to carefully drive through the area.
Spectators are welcome for the derby. Parking is free in city garages and meters do not charge on Sunday.