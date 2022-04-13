COLUMBIA - Easter is just around the corner. However, you might pay more for decorating the Easter bunny's eggs this year.
According to the Department of Agriculture, the national average of a dozen large white eggs is currently $2.50. Last year, it was $1.60.
"Egg prices have been going up for about the past seven weeks or so," Dustin Stanton, co-owner and operator of Stan Brothers Eggs, said. "With avian influenza going on, there's a lot of issues in the poultry industry right now."
There are various reasons for increased egg prices, including inflation and bird flu outbreak.
The consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March, a 40-year high. More than 24 million domesticated birds have died of the avian influenza or been killed, as of April 7.
"There is roughly one bird per person in the US," Stanton said.
The increasing egg prices significantly impact egg by-product businesses, like bakeries.
As for Peggy Jean's Pies, the increasing egg prices impact them quite a bit. Owner Rebecca Miller said eggs are like liquid gold.
"So $10, let's say December 1, and then here we were like April 10, at $51. That's a massive increase for the same amount of product," Miller said.
Although Miller tried to deal with increasing costs, she said eggs are always hard to deal with.
"We also explore a lot of different avenues, like buying sugar in bulk and flour in bulk," Miller said. "As opposed to things like eggs, we don't have the space or the volume to handle big bulk buying."
Miller said she was afraid to log on to see her eggs delivered from their product provider because of the continuously soaring egg price.
"I'm terrified. Are you kidding me? Terrified. I dread logging in and looking at it," Miller said. "I'm like every week I'm like it has to have gone back down like it has to have a ceiling, right? I don't know. I hope so."
For the coming Easter Sunday, Miller has already ordered a truck including eggs, that will be delivered Friday.
"I'm almost afraid to log in and see what they're [cost] gonna look like for Friday delivery," Miller said.