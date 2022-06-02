COLUMBIA - Public outrage on social media has caused Facebook to remove a post from the The Columbia MO Police Officers' Association concerning their 27th Annual Golf Tournament Gun Raffle.
On April 13, the association posted on Facebook that it was auctioning two firearms, which were provided by Modern Arms.
According to Matthew Nichols from the Columbia MO Police Officer's Association, the Facebook post was deleted Wednesday due to public outrage.
The post was reported to Facebook and was said to have violated the site's community standards. The outrage on Facebook was because of recent mass shootings across the United States.
"I saw people saying, you know, 'This is a terrible idea,' 'This is shameful.' You know, 'Why would the police want to promote weapons in the community?' Rosemary Feraldi, a Columbia resident who saw the initial post, said.
"On the other side, there were people who were saying, 'Hey, you have the right to free speech,' 'I have the right to have a gun,' which nobody is denying that. You know, we just felt like a police associations should not be promoting weapons. It just seems counter protective to their job," Feraldi said.
Ferladi said someone sent her the association's original post.
"It just seems counterproductive and counterintuitive to me that a police officers association would want to put more guns out into our community," Feraldi said. "It would be my hope that they would want guns to be reduced in the community. You know, we've had a lot of shootings in Columbia this past year, it just doesn't seem like a good idea, especially since guns can get in the hands of the wrong person or persons."
She said she supports police and has no issues with police officers.
"I think officers have a really dangerous job," Feraldi said. "And I know that if that were my job, I would be scared to death every time I had to stop someone or go into a situation because we have so many guns out there. So I felt like it was just a really poor idea."
Nichols declined to be interviewed, CPOA did provide this statement on their Facebook:
"Some have expressed concerns about our fundraiser raffle; and some have been spreading false information. CPOA is not raffling an AK47 or an automatic pistol and is only raffling items that are 100% lawful to possess. CPOA will continue to respect and honor all of the Constitutional rights of everyone--even if some people think that we shouldn't. If you want to buy a ticket please let us know."
"But I feel like what I would like to see is positive interactions between the community, the community and the police. And in order for those to happen, wouldn't it be great for them to say to the community, 'hey, we want to have a raffle for this reason. What kinds of things would you guys like to see raffled?' Right? Something for the kids or something for the, you know, whatever. I just think it's it's narrow or short mindedness, or just blinders. You know, if they've been doing it for 29 years, then they probably aren't thinking about it in the terms of what's happening right now today," Feraldi said.