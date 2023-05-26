COLUMBIA - Republican and Democratic leaders are currently in negotiations to avoid the “X-date,” or the date at which the U.S. government would no longer have the funds to pay its bills. According to the White House, nearing “a breach of the U.S. debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions to financial markets that would damage the economic conditions faced by households and businesses.”
While a breach in the debt ceiling would affect everyone, for some older adults in Columbia, it could cause an immediate strain with delayed or suspended Social Security benefits.
“That is something that could produce financial chaos, it would drastically reduce the amount of spending and would mean that Social Security recipients and veterans and people counting on money from the government that they’re owed, contractors, we just would not have enough money to pay the bills,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a CNBC interview.
Dianne Miller, a member of the Columbia Senior Activity Center, said she hopes lawmakers will reach a consensus soon.
“I would hope that our elected officials will get their jobs done correctly,” Miller said. “And, [they should] keep in mind that they're in there because of all of us who voted for them … I think this must be cleared up quickly. It's making us look very foolish in the whole world.”
Miller said she is concerned about people who depend on Social Security checks.
“Being a senior citizen, I'm really concerned for the folks out there that depend on their income from this and other services that we are getting because of that,” Miller said.
She said hearing about the issue has been giving her anxiety.
“Every newscast, everything I hear on radio and TV news, constantly is about the resolving of this situation,” Miller said. “It kind of eats at you and it's just bothersome.”
Charles Roach, a Social Security recipient who works at the Columbia Senior Activity Center, also said the thought of the U.S. defaulting on its debt is anxiety-inducing. However, he said he believes lawmakers will reach an agreement before that happens.
“I think it's important that they live up to the deal that we made with them,” Roach said. “You know, we paid into it for several years, and we expect them to live up to their end, and make sure that we get that money."