JEFFERSON CITY - The Shire of Wyvern Cliffe, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, will host its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser tournament Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will take place at The Zone, located at 2523 W. Main Street in Jefferson City.
The Shire of Wyvern Cliffe has partnered with the Toys for Tots organization for over 33 years. Last year, more than 2,300 toys were collected at this event along with over $600 in cash donations, according to the organization.
Everyone who attends is asked to bring a toy or toys to contribute to the cause. Entry into the fighting tournament requires either a $5 donation or a new unopened toy in its packaging with at least a $5 value.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
The Society for Creative Anachronism is an international, nonprofit volunteer organization that is known for its recreation of pre-seventeenth century martial activities, skills, and arts.