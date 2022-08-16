SEDALIA − Socket announced Tuesday it is expanding its fiber optic internet to residential homes across Sedalia.
Construction has already begun in the Cambridge Village, Katy Trail Estates and Southwest Village neighborhoods, along with many neighborhoods in northeast Sedalia. Additional neighborhoods will follow.
Socket said it has offered the fiber internet to businesses for seven years. The company's recent success and demand for the high speed fiber internet led it to construct the fiber optic network to cover the entire city.
“At Socket, we are unusual – we bring unusually good internet and unusually good service to our customers. Socket is proud to be mid-Missouri’s largest provider of residential fiber,” Socket President and COO Carson Coffman said in a news release. “Socket is committed to our investment in constructing critical internet infrastructure in Sedalia. Our fiber network will allow customers to enjoy reliable and fast internet so they can successfully work, go to school, and even visit with doctors via telemedicine appointments.”