Socket fiber internet expansion coming to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Fiber internet will be coming to Jefferson City soon in a recent move from Socket.
Socket announced the expansion Friday at a ribbon-cutting and media event.
The internet provider company announced plans to implement a major fiber network to bring service to homes in the area.
The current areas under construction include Covington Gardens, Henwick Lane and Deer Park, with construction scheduled to start soon on Diamond Ridge, Meadows by the Club and West Landwehr Hills.
The next phase of construction will bring fiber service to 18,000 Jefferson City residents, which includes 18 neighborhoods of 4,000 homes.
With the expansion, Socket will have the most extensive fiber-to-the-home network in Jefferson City, according to a news release.
The expansion will provide up to 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) internet service, as fiber can transmit data at higher speeds than other types of internet services.
“Socket is committed to our investment in constructing critical internet infrastructure in and around Jefferson City," Socket President and COO Carson Coffman said. "Our fiber network will allow customers to power everything from streaming entertainment services to laptops and tablets.”
According to the release, construction is already completed in the Monticello, Quail Valley and Saddlebrook neighborhoods.