COLUMBIA − Socket announced Tuesday it's expanding its fiber optic internet service to homes in western Boone County.
Socket held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at its headquarters in Columbia.
The expansion is possible due to funds the company received through the American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Infrastructure Grant.
“Socket is committed to our investment in constructing critical internet infrastructure in Boone County," Socket President and COO Carson Coffman said in a news release. "Our fiber network will allow customers to enjoy reliable and fast internet so they can successfully work, go to school, and even visit with doctors via telemedicine appointments.”
Socket currently provides fiber connection to over 20,000 customers across 22 counties in Missouri.