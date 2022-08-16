COLUMBIA − Solstice Senior Living hosted a '70s-themed prom for their residents Tuesday. Staff and residents dressed up in prom attire for the event.
They celebrated with a DJ, dancing, balloons and snacks. Many residents never had an opportunity to attend their prom. The residents got to make new memories with their friends and staff at the living center, and many also had family come to visit for the prom.
Amanda Beard, Soltice's director of sales and marketing, said the prom is a special time for their residents.
"Many of our residents never got to experience their own prom, so we kind of wanted to give back to them. And let them finally have that experience here," Beard said. "We've got a lot of residents that have invited family and friends. They're also dressing up so they're very excited."
The prom was extra special for a certain resident. Sidney Penton wasn’t able to attend his senior prom. He said he enlisted in the Marines and broke up with his girlfriend because he had to prepare for war, so he didn't attend. Once the staff heard this story, they started planning the prom for him.
"We wanted to give back to Sidney and finally let him live his dream of going to senior prom," Beard said. "So we got together and several of us here at the office invited him to prom, and you know, he's taking us."
Despite Penton missing his prom, he said Tuesday made up for it, after he took three staff members from Solstice Senior Living.
"It's great, it's great!" Penton said.
At the prom, Penton wore western wear with a belt that he received in 1967 from fighting in the Vietnam War.
The senior living center had many things to offer residents when they went to the atrium.
"We've got a DJ, which is actually one of our own residents, and we've got a professional photo backdrop. We're gonna have a photographer, nominate a king and queen," Beard said. "And then we've got food and then punch and lots of dancing and hopefully a lot of fun."
Penton said the whole thing makes him happy and that he feels honored.
"The three dates make up for the senior prom, it's really great," Penton said.
Solstice does a program called Living the Dream for its residents. This was one of many events offered for them under the program.