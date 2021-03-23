COLUMBIA - Starting Wednesday, businesses in Boone County are allowed to operate at full occupancy.
The modified health order has had some confusion as far as these partially lifted restrictions. Businesses are still required to enforce social distancing of six feet for tables and groups.
For some businesses, this means they will not see a whole lot of changes.
The new Boone County health order will go into effect at noon Wednesday. This allows for businesses to operate at full occupancy, but are still required to socially distance customers at six feet. Because of this, some businesses may not see any changes. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rgz4vOXYDt— Caitlyn Specketer (@caitspeck_miz) March 23, 2021
In a release, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services said "what we call a 'social distancing occupancy' is lower than a building’s regular occupancy due to the requirement for six feet of social distancing between individuals, tables or groups."
KOMU 8 News spoke with a few businesses in downtown Columbia that will not be able to extend to full capacity due to limited space.
"We do have kind of a smaller space with kind of a lower capacity. We will probably still stick with a little bit more strict of guidelines and not quite open up 100%," said Hannah Gray, general manager at Hot Box Cookies, 1013 East Broadway.
Some businesses are finding this is the only way to continue to follow guidelines and keep their staff and customers safe.
"We will probably start at 75% instead of making the change to full occupancy. It's going to take a little bit more time before we are able to get back to that kind of normal," said Mohamed Gumanti, owner of International Cafe on south 9th Street.
The occupancy limits may be removed, but masks and social distancing are still required.
The modified health order will go into effect at noon on Wednesday, March 24 and will expire April 14, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified