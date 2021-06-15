COLUMBIA - With trash and recycling bag vouchers in the mail for Columbia residents, some mid-Missourians said it has been hard to get trash bags at grocery stores in the city.
KOMU 8 reached out to every store that sells and provides bags for those with vouchers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hy-Vee on West Broadway told KOMU 8 they are out of bags.
The Moser's on North Keene Street says it has bags for people with vouchers, but it does not have any bags for people trying to buy them, as of Tuesday afternoon
Matthew Nestor, the Utilities Community Relations Specialist for the City of Columbia, said this isn't a big issue.
"For the most part, the bags are available in stores, the bags are available at City Hall," Nestor said. "If you have any questions or concerns about getting the bags you can call our contact center at 573-874-CITY, we'll help out as best we can."
Nestor said the city has a system in place for when grocery stores run out of bags for residents to buy.
"The grocery stores will call our vender Waste Zero and place an order, and as soon as Waste Zero has someone available, they will deliver the bags right away," Nestor said. "It usually takes a day or two."
Nestor said another round of trash vouchers is already on the way to residents.
"We feel it's been going very well. The new set of vouchers will start arriving in mailboxes this week." Nestor said. "They're in the mail. We are excited about getting this second phase started."
Nestor thinks the voucher process has been going well for the city, especially with this second round of vouchers coming.
"I know there were a few kinks during the first mailing, but we feel like we've gotten those addressed, "Nestor said. "We think things will go much smoother this time and we're ready to get moving on it."