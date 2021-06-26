COLUMBIA - Crews worked to clear roads and repair power lines in south Columbia on Saturday.

Residents were left without power in their homes for five hours and are still without Wi-Fi.

Columbia Public Works and Creek Electrical worked throughout the day Saturday to fix the phone lines that are still down along the road. Workers from the city said it could take from three to four days to clean up.

The Ploof family live in a neighborhood along Old Plank Rd and said they experienced flooding and a power outage due to the storm. 

"I got to the garage to see if any water was flooding through and there was just a puddle of it right at the garage door," Landon Ploof said. 

The family moved out Saturday and had the trees in their backyard blown down because of the storm. 

"We had haircuts scheduled right after so we drove out to try to get out and pretty much all the exits were blocked off," Cory Ploof said. "There was really only one lane of traffic."

The streets in the neighborhood were flooded and trees blocked some residents' roads.

Columbia Public Works said that they will continue to clean up the road within the next couple of days.