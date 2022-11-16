COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools reviewed its Nutrition Services Program Monday night and is making an effort to bring back some food programs.
During the 2021-2022 school year, CPS served over 1.7 million lunches and more than 900,000 breakfasts.
A few programs that provide these meals for students were cut this school year due to staffing shortages and debt collection from delinquent lunch accounts, according to CPS nutrition services director Laina Fullum.
The programs currently on hold are the high school dinners and the community fresh fruit and veggies program, which had participation from about 800 students.
The last two years, families in the district received free meals as part of the federal COVID-19 relief funds. That program ended in the summer and families are now either paying for their child's meals or must be eligible for reduced-price lunch.
"The programs will restart as soon as we are able," Fullum said. "We keep hoping that we get enough individuals working to be able to start these programs again."
Nearly 45% of students receive either free or reduced lunch.
Fullum acknowledged that there are several struggles CPS faces when it comes to providing these nutrition services.
Along with employee recruitment, CPS is also facing challenges due to unpaid student meal balances, federal and state regulations, rising operational costs and re-educating families about the lunch programs, Fullum explained.
"Re-educating parents is a ripple effect," Fullum said. "This means we must make parents aware that meals are not free anymore. Some parents are not used to filling out these applications or looking at their child's account because they haven't had to the past two years."
Fullum said around 4,000 students have delinquent lunch accounts. Student accounts can be considered delinquent even if they're only a penny in debt.
One Columbia parent says he is seeing the effects of these programs being cut.
Ryan Christie organized a GoFundMe to raise money for children in his community who are suffering from these cuts. The idea came about when his 7-year-old came home and said that she was given a sack lunch due to lack of funds in her account.
"The GoFundMe idea came about from my little one," Christie said. "I wish every student would be able to walk into their school lunch room and feel like they're at grandma's house."
Christie said his ultimate goal is not for his GoFundMe to raise a bunch of money, but more so that it would prompt others to create one for their own community.
"I would hope that people would go back into their communities, find neighbors, and be able to find common ground in small act of kindness," he sid.
The GoFundMe has raised nearly $5,000 at this time.
Individuals wishing to donate to Fairview Elementary students can do so by clicking this link.
Individuals wishing to donate can also support the CPS lunch fund account, “Lunch for Learners" by donating directly to the Nutrition Services Department at the Aslin Administration Building or online.