COLUMBIA - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released jobs report data Friday, which showed a gain of 528,000 jobs in July.
After sitting at 3.65% for the last four months, the unemployment rate nationwide shrunk to 3.5% last month. This rate actually matched the pre-pandemic rate in February 2020.
"I think like just about everybody was pretty surprised," said Jeff Pinkerton, an economist who works for the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
He said unemployment is not the only factor people should story when assessing the economy.
"Inflation is certainly still a problem," Pinkerton said. "But, you know, [the U.S.] wants the definition of recession to be more broad based across all aspects of the economy. And it just isn't that right now because employment in particular has been so strong."
John Scalise, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Job Point, said he's seen the strength of the job sector firsthand.
"Finding a job right now is much easier than it's been since I can remember," Scalise said.
He's been working at Job Point for seven years now. He said if anything, the biggest challenge for employers is job retention.
"I think right now we see a lot of job shuffling," Scalise said. "And so somebody's working at a place, and then all of a sudden another businesses pays more. And so certainly they're eager to take part in that."
From his experience helping match people with jobs, Scalise said employers have been extremely eager to get employees since the pandemic started to lessen.
"Employers are really trying their best to roll out the red carpet to employees and get them to come be a part of things, so it's kind of neat to see in a lot of ways," he said.
But incentivizing employees is not easy for every industry, especially for those in leisure and hospitality.
"That's actually an industry that's still well below where it was pre-pandemic, those are businesses that are really having a hard time finding people to get back into work," Pinkerton said.
He said that while the industries did see job growth in Missouri, they're still actively seeking out employees.
"Leisure and hospitality is a sector that's really seen its payroll, it's a paid increase more significantly than other industries," Pinkerton said. "But it's coming from a relatively small base, it's still one of the lower paying industries."
In his response to the job report data, President Joe Biden acknowledged the fact that this data does not necessarily mean good news for everyone.
"I know people will hear today's extraordinary jobs report and say they don't see it," Biden said. "They don't feel it in their own lives. I know how hard it is. I know it's hard to feel good about job creation. When you already have a job. And you're dealing with rising prices, food and gas and so much more. I get it."
Melanie Lising, a manager at Sycamore Restaurant and Bar in downtown Columbia, said she's one of the people who's not necessarily impacted by the national news.
"We have been kind of struggling with having enough staff," Lising said. "When we first opened, we had less tables, we had everything spaced out. But as we brought things back, and more and more, we did have a little bit of trouble finding front of house staff to fill the gaps. They have consistently had trouble in the kitchens, trying to keep people stopped up."
She said a lot of people do not realize the severity of her industry's staffing issues.
"You know, they just assume they're coming into restaurant... they're gonna get like the best service and call it a day," Lising said. "But what I think they don't understand is a lot of restaurants are still short staffed."
Still, Pinkerton said in the grand scheme of things, these numbers are worth celebrating.
"Ultimately, I think that's good news," he said. "That's 528,000 people that found a job. And presumably they were in the market looking for a job, they found a good job. And that's, you know, those are jobs that weren't there before."