MID-MISSOURI − Many school districts in mid-Missouri are expected to implement a new school safety app that will alert teachers, staff and administration of any threat that is reported.
After winning a bid, Raptor Technologies is working on a $1 million-a-year budget to tailor the app for each school district in Missouri that enrolls for it. David Rogers, the chief marketing officer of Raptor Technologies, says that Missouri is one of the first states to have this provided on its own budget.
The enrolled schools can select who has access to the app and have the ability to personalize it.
"You want to train all of the administration in the school supporting this app, along with first responders and 911 call centers, because those are the stakeholders who will generate the information on the app,” Rogers said.
However, the app is not meant for parents and students to use out of safety precautions, according to Mike O'Connell, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
"The app is not designed for parents or students," O'Connell said. "The last thing we want is for parents to rush to campus, it’s going to cause more problems. This is an alerting app to be used by staff and administration.”
Across the state, 143 school districts and charters representing 830 schools have signed up to the app, equating to roughly 37% of Missouri schools.
The following districts in mid-Missouri have confirmed to KOMU 8 that they expect to have their staff trained and the app properly installed this fall: New Franklin, Bunceton, Eldon, Cole County and Columbia Public Schools.
Districts that sign up by Sept. 1 will have it implemented by November, according to Rogers. Districts that have not enrolled for the app by the deadline can still enroll, but will not have the app implemented until later on.
The app isn't necessarily just for school shootings, as it can provide notifications regarding threats with a knife, bomb and other kinds of weapons.
“Our app is designed to differentiate between different emergencies," Rogers said. "There’s different colors and icons. For an active shooter, you would have a lockdown. A gas leak, you would have an evacuation, and that’s all part of the training.”
The app send notifications within seconds, and according to Rogers, it's designed to ensure that false alarms don't occur.
"Butt dialing is really hard to do with this application," Rogers said. "When a person logs in, it has a confirmation screen where you have to use a slider to open, and it’s very hard to have false alerts.”
The app is funded through the state's 2023-2024 School Safety Grant Program. Other features of the program include ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), Missouri State Highway Patrol Active Shooter Response Training and Courage2Report School Safety Hotline, which provides a safe and confidential way for students to report concerns.